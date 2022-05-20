Orlando Pirates could struggle to hold onto Nigerian international Ndah

Orlando Pirates defender Olisa Ndah's rapid rise continued when he put in a superb performance against RS Berkane in Friday night's Caf Confederation Cup final.

Look around all the top European clubs these days and it's clear to see how many influential African players starring for their teams.

It's certainly very likely that a lot of scouts would have been watching, and Ndah really caught the eye with a commanding display, ensuring that the Moroccan side barely got a sniff on goal.

The possibility of a European move aside (there had previously been reported interest from Sweden), a move to one of the bigger north African sides could also be a future option for Ndah.

Playing in his home country, he hardly put a foot wrong against Berkane and deserved to have ended up on the winning side, as did most of his Pirates teammates, the PSL club having enjoyed the better of the chances on the night.

Looking past the result, it was another outstanding, assured display by the former Akwa United and Remo Stars centre-back.





backpagepix





In fact he's been fantastic all season for Pirates and has kept former Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo on the sidelines while forming a rock-solid partnership with Happy Jele. To go to a new country and fit in so quickly at a big club like Pirates, where the spotlight is intense, says a lot about his character and ability.

Ndah, who was announced together with Kwame Peprah as two of Bucs' headline signings ahead of the current season, penned a three-year contract, meaning he's still tied to the Soweto side for another two seasons.

That won't necessarily stop him from leaving, but it would give Bucs a lot more bargaining power and mean they could command a large transfer fee.

The other scenario is that Ndah stays another season or two with Pirates before making his overseas move. He is after all still just breaking into the Super Eagles side and maybe another year in the PSL could be good for his development and momentum.

That said, the Nigerian seems to be getting better by the month and Pirates may have a challenge to hold onto him if a club abroad sees enough potential in the deadlocked defender.