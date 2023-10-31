WATCH: Bar-down from distance! Orlando City's Wilder Cartagena opens his playoff account in style with a brilliant strike against Nashville SC

Orlando city's Peruvian international, Wilder Cartagena, fired from distance to score a brilliant goal in their playoff match vs Nashville SC.

Cartagena scores golazo

Hits underside of crossbar

Orlando City lead Nashville SC 1-0 at halftime

WHAT HAPPENED? Cartagena looked up, saw space ahead of him outside the box and after a few dribbled, he fired from 25+ yards out and struck the underside of the crossbar and into the back of the net!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Orlando lead Nashville 1-0 at the break courtesy of the Peruvian's brilliant strike.

WHAT NEXT FOR ORLANDO CITY? The Lions will head to Nashville for game two of this best-of-3 series on Tuesday, November 7.