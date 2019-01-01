Origi the 'perfect' squad player, says Genk chief ahead of Liverpool clash

The Belgian came through the ranks at the Flanders-based outfit and is set to reunite with his old club in the Champions League this Wednesday

striker Divock Origi is a 'perfect' squad player for the Reds, according to technical director Dimitri de Conde.

The Belgian, who is among a number of major talents to have been produced by the Flanders-based outfit in recent years, will face off against the side where he spent his formative youth years on Wednesday in the .

The 24-year-old has made less than two dozen Premier League appearances since the start of 2017-18 under Jurgen Klopp, yet has proven himself to be a vital part of their European success.

His heroic brace against in May helped Liverpool reach a second successive Champions League final, where he susbsequently netted the winner against in Madrid.

Speaking in the Mirror, De Conde was effusive in his praise for Origi's work ethic despite his limited chances behind Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, hailing him as an individual who leaves everything on the pitch.

“He is a fantastic person," he stated. "I played with his father Mike and he has the same respect for the game.

“He puts so much effort in, he is a team player and, even though he doesn’t start every game, he is just as determined as every other player.

“That is the perfect quality to have in your squad and that is why he deserved his chance in the Champions League last season and the reason that he scored in the final. He gives everything for the team.”

Genk reached the Champions League for the first time in almost a decade last season to set up a dream encounter with the European champions and De Conde admits that the chance for his team to cross swords with Klopp.

"This game is the one that everybody is looking forward to, it’s been sold out for weeks," he added. "We are playing the biggest team in the Premier League and the European champions.

“But it’s also because of a very good philosophy at Liverpool. Klopp has developed a style of players, brought in the young players and given them confidence."

“The image of Liverpool is different, the club of the people, one that develops and respects players and that connection is so important.”