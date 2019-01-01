‘Origi, Shaqiri, Sturridge are quality players’ - Suarez warns Liverpool attack still dangerous without Salah

The Egypt star will join Roberto Firmino on the sidelines, but the ex-Red believes the club is still a threat to Barcelona going forward

Luis Suarez has warned ’s attack will remain a force to be reckoned with for despite the loss of Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool face a difficult task in the second leg of the semi-final tie with the Liga champions, having to overturn a 3-0 result after defeat at Camp Nou.

The Reds require at least a matching 3-0 result to force extra-time, and would need a four-goal victory should Barcelona nab a crucial away goal at Anfield on Tuesday.

To make matters worse, Liverpool will be without two-thirds of their vaunted forward trio.

Roberto Firmino is sidelined with a muscle injury after making just a short substitute appearance in the first leg.

And Mohamed Salah has also been ruled out for the contest, having sustained a concussion in Liverpool’s 3-2 victory over Newcastle on Sunday.

The Premier League golden boot leader was felled in the second half after colliding with the hip of the onrushing Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka and the second leg comes too soon for him to be ready.

Absences from Firmino and Salah would seem to render Liverpool’s difficult task impossible, but ex-Red Suarez has warned not to underestimate the club’s other attackers.

Suarez featured alongside Daniel Sturridge in 2013-14 with the pair each netting over 20 goals that season, while Xherdan Shaqiri assisted on Divock Origi’s winner on Sunday, with the latter coming on for the injured Salah.

And on the loss of the star, Suarez told reporters: "He's a very important player, in the top three of the world in the last couple of years.

Article continues below

“It's a big miss for them, but they have players like Origi, Shaqiri, Sturridge who can come in. Quality players."

Liverpool may also have to contend with the absence of Virgil van Dijk, as the Pro Footballers’ Association Players’ Player of the Year missed the final team training session before Tuesday’s match.

The Reds released a statement saying both Van Dijk and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain took part in an individual session and could be available to feature at Anfield on Tuesday night.