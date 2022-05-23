Origi excited to join AC Milan to make Belgium's World Cup squad – Mbarak on Liverpool striker

Kenyan football administrator Twaha Mbarak has discussed Divock Origi’s impending transfer move from Liverpool to AC Milan, after spending time with the player at Anfield.

The 27-year-old Origi was officially given a guard of honour from his Liverpool teammates after bringing an end to his Anfield career which lasted eight years, during their last Premier League fixture of the season against Wolves on Sunday.

In the game the Reds won 3-1, Origi, who was born to a Kenyan father in Ostend and grew up in Houthalen-Oost, did not feature due to injury.

Mbarak, who is currently keen to take charge of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) office as the President, attended the ceremony at Anfield following an invite from Divock Origi and Mike Okoth (the father of the Liverpool star).

Mbarak has explained exclusively to GOAL why Origi decided to end his stay with Liverpool and his excitement to sign for the newly crowned Serie A champions.

What did Mbarak say?

“Origi is very much excited to join AC Milan,” Mbarak told GOAL on Monday. “It is a confirmed deal; he will link up with them subject to a medical.”

On whether Liverpool tried to persuade Origi to stay, Mbarak said: “Yes… they did, they talked to him. Jurgen [Klopp] is a huge fan of Origi, he wanted him to stay but could not promise him playtime. All Origi wanted is playtime and hence he could not stay at Liverpool.”

Mbarak also explained Origi’s ambitions to play in the 2022 World Cup set for Qatar.

“Origi wants to make the Belgium squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and with Liverpool not giving him enough playing time, he decided against staying,” added Mbarak. “AC Milan have promised him playtime, and he is looking forward to joining them.

“He desperately needs playing time to play in World Cup.”

Mbarak continued: “AC Milan is a big club, they just won the Serie A title and will play in the Champions League next season and that’s good for Origi, it is what he wants.”

The former head of the Board of Trustees at FKF Premier League side Bandari has further confirmed he extended an invite to Origi to visit Kenya and talk to stakeholders on football management, an invite which he accepted to honour in future.

“We discussed many things concerning our Kenyan football and I invited him to come to Kenya and talk to stakeholders about what we can do to improve the standard of our football,” Mbarak continued.

“He is ready to come and talk to us, tell us what to do to be successful and this will happen in due course.”

In the just-concluded Premier League campaign, Origi managed three top-flight goals from seven appearances. His goals came against West Ham United, Wolves and Everton.