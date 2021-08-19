Onyekuru makes Olympiacos debut in Europa League win over Slovan Bratislava
Henry Onyekuru made his Olympiacos debut in their Uefa Europa League victory over Slovan Bratislava 3-0 on Thursday.
The commanding win helped the Greek giants put one foot in the Europa League group stage. Onyekuru replaced Mathieu Valbuena in the 74th minute for his maiden competitive in Greece.
Prior to his introduction, Guinea's Aguibou Camara and Senegal's Pape Cisse gave the hosts a two-goal lead with efforts in the 37th and 52nd minutes respectively.
Slovan Bratislava had two Nigerian players on parade with Ezekiel Henty and Rabiu Ibrahim replacing each other in the 67tu minute.