Onuoha: Manchester City are ready for PSG challenge

Pep Guardiola's men travel to Paris for Tuesday's European fixture against the French giants

Nigeria-born defender Nedum Onuoha is confident Manchester City will overcome Paris Saint-Germain in the Uefa Champions League when they meet in their second Group A fixture.

The former Man City star said Pep Guardiola has enough quality in his team to take on Mauricio Pochettino’s side on Tuesday after they beat Chelsea 1-0 in Saturday’s league outing.

After Tuesday’s trip to Parc des Princes, the Citizens are scheduled to face Premier League leaders Liverpool in a league fixture at Anfield on October 3 but Onuoha is not bothered by the task ahead.

“One thing Pep does really well is that he takes it one game at a time,” Onuoha told Man City’s website. “For us from the outside, we’re talking about this week of games and who we’re up against, but the fact is they will prepare for each one individually the right way.

“It’s a different calibre of opposition come Tuesday and then Sunday, but they get it, the players feel good and they’re getting closer towards their best.

“At the start of the season a few of them only had a few weeks of pre-season, but people are getting games now, Phil Foden’s closer to being fully fit, (Kevin) De Bruyne’s feeling his way back in as well, you’re bringing in [Raheem] Sterling and [Riyad] Mahrez off the bench as well.

“[Pep Guardiola’s] got options and the game is against PSG but ultimately it’s a Champions League game whether they play PSG, Club Brugge or RB Leipzig they approach it in the same manner.

“That’s why for me they’re the best, they take every game as seriously as the next regardless of the opposition.”

The 34-year-old, who retired from active football in November 2020, further praised Guardiola for his tactical prowess that guided Man City to a 1-0 victory over Thomas Tuchel’s men at Stamford Bridge two days ago.

Gabriel Jesus separated teh teams with his close-range strike in the 53rd minute.

“I thought from the goalkeeper to the frontline, everyone was magnificent. Everything just seemed to fit, tactically I think Pep got it spot on," he added

“I think he controlled the game at Stamford Bridge which not many teams will do this year and he did that through the players that he put in there and the system he put them in.

“For Chelsea, they could never get into the flow of the game, and even when they took off Kante to try and go more attacking, I think they got worse because that’s when they got more open and City created more chances.

“For Pep and the team, they’re very well drilled and understood what was required to win that game. They went in as an underdog [and] I hope that’s the last time [that happens] between now and the end of the season. They deserve more credit because they’re a fantastic football team.”