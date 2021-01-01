Onomah targets regular football with Fulham after recovering from injury

The Nigerian midfielder is hoping to get more game time under his belt in order to help the Cottagers secure positive results

Josh Onomah has revealed his desire to play regularly for after recovering from injuries which have sidelined him for a major part of the current campaign.

The Anglo-Nigerian suffered a knee injury at the start of the season which ruled him out for more than three weeks, and also suffered a knock in October.

The 23-year-old returned to action for the Craven Cottage outfit on Saturday, in their 2-0 third-round victory against Queens Park , playing for the duration of the game to help his side progress to the next round of the tournament.

Onomah has only made five appearances for Scott Parker’s men across all competitions this season due to his injury problems and provided two assists.

The midfielder is delighted with his return for Fulham and has set a target of helping the club secure impressive results.

“I’ve been working hard for the last two months trying to recover from my injury,” Onomah told the club website.

“I want to thank all the staff involved with that, and my teammates, for helping me through that. It was good to get back, especially to do it with a win in the FA Cup, so I was buzzing all around.

“It was crazy playing 120 minutes for my first game back. I loved every minute, it just felt so good to be back out there playing with the lads and helping us get the win.

“As I said, full credit goes to the staff who’ve helped me over the last couple of months. They’ve kept me in good nick, and I felt really strong out there.

“My main is to prove to the manager that I’m fit enough to make the 25-man squad. When the opportunity arrives I’ve got to make sure I take it.

“We’ve got two games in four days coming up so I’m just looking to be available and up for selection. I’ll be ready whenever the gaffer needs me to try and do my part and help the team get some points.”

Onomah started his career with Hotspur and played 13 league games for the club before leaving the side to team up with Fulham permanently in the summer of 2019.

The Craven Cottage outfit will take on the Lilywhites in their next Premier League game on Wednesday night and the forward is eagerly looking forward to the outing.

“When the fixtures first came out, that was the first team I was looking for. It would be good to play against them, a team that I had been with basically my whole life,” he continued.

“It would be quite weird because Tottenham is all I’d known for a long time, but now that Fulham is my home I can’t wait to go back there and hopefully come away with a win.

“Both teams have got positive momentum. Spurs have won a few recently but we’ve been doing well, too.

“Speaking to the lads, everyone is up for it, especially after not playing for a couple of weeks with everything that’s happened, so the lads can’t wait to get back playing Premier League football.”