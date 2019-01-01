One down, 44 to go! Afobe opens Bristol City's goal account against QPR

On his second league outing for the Robins, the DR Congo international broke his duck in front of the home fans

Benik Afobe scored his first goal for in their 2-0 victory over Queens Park .

After joining Lee Johnson's side on a season-long loan from this summer, the former Arsenal youngster promised to score 45 goals and he is off the mark to achieve his aim.

He opened his goal account at the Ashton Gate on Saturday by doubling the hosts lead in the 59th minute.

Afobe, who was on parade for the entire 90 minutes, finished off an Andreas Weimann assist to wrap up the Robins' first win of the season.

The victory lifted Bristol City out of the relegation zone to 11th on the Championship table with four points after three matches.

Sum up your home debut Benik: #BRCQPR pic.twitter.com/p4SYdGcQis — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) August 17, 2019

They visit in their next league fixture on Tuesday.