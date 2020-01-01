Omolo: Kenya midfielder extends contract with Cercle Brugge

The Harambee Stars player will now stay for another season in Belgium after agreeing to pen a one-year deal

After several months of uncertainty, international Johanna Omolo has finally extended his stay with Cercle Brugge.

The Harambee Stars midfielder had run down his contract with the Flemish club at the end of June and was yet to renew the same with his future remaining unknown.

However, the Belgian club has now confirmed on their official website they have extended the stay of the Kenyan star for another one year.

The statement confirmed: “Johanna Omolo has signed a new contract. The 31-year-old Kenyan international signed a new one-season deal and is entering his fourth football year at Cercle.”

Omolo had featured for Brugge for the last three seasons managing to feature in 59 matches. Omolo who is capped 19 times for the national team, Harambee Stars, featured in 12 matches for the club in the 2019-20 campaign.

On signing the deal, Omolo said: “This new contract is a great feeling. It clicked well with the coach, and it is also nice that I can play football for a long time here. I hope that we can achieve our ambitions in this period as a club, but I am anyway confident I made the right choice.”

Omolo was an important link in the Cercle team in 2018, which clinched the league title to earn promotion to the top-flight.

Omolo scored the lone goal for Kenya as they battled to 1-1 draw against Togo in 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

He has featured for several clubs in Kenya, , and Luxembourg among them Coast Stars, Vise, Fola Esch, Beerschot, and Lommel United, and received his first call-up to Harambee Stars’ in September 2010, making his debut for the country in 2011.

In 2019, Omolo won the prestigious Fifpro Merit Award for his community work in Dandora through his foundation. The award came with a Ksh2.5 million cash prize.

Started in 2017, the Johanna Omolo Foundation has been supporting kids in Dandora, where the Belgium-based player grew up, through education scholarships, mentorship, and entrepreneurship programmes, providing sanitary pads to teenage girls among many other initiatives meant to uplift the livelihoods of the youth of the informal settlement in Nairobi.

Omolo is also a member of Common Goal, a charitable organisation that draws willing professional footballers and coaches to donate 1 percent of their wages to non-governmental organisations working in football.