Omeruo’s Leganes fail in La Liga promotion bid after Rayo Vallecano defeat

The Cucumber Growers needed to overturn a three-goal first leg deficit, however, they crumbled at home to the Red Sashes

Kenneth Omeruo’s Leganes have failed to secure promotion to La Liga following Sunday’s 2-1 home defeat to Rayo Vallecano.

A second-half brace from Bebe and a strike from Alvaro Garcia saw the Cucumber Growers bow 3-0 in the play-off’s first leg at the Estadio de Vallecas.

Heading into the second leg, they needed to overturn their three-goal deficit to stand a chance of returning to Spain’s elite division.

However, they ended up on the losing side despite taking an early lead against Andoni Iraola’s team.

With just 11 minutes into the showdown, Rober Ibanez put them ahead thanks to an assist from Jonathan Silva.

Profiting from a cross from the Argentine defender, the Osasuna loanee unleashed a first-time effort past goalkeeper Luca Zidane.

Leganes dominated the ball possession throughout the first 45 minutes, albeit, they were unable to get more goals owing to their profligacy in front of goal.

That dominance continued in the second half – leaving the Red Sashes to put up resolute defending.

Their hopes of scoring two more goals vanished into thin air as the visiting side leveled matters in the 67th minute.

While trying to clear an in-swinging free-kick, Sergio Gonzalez headed the ball into his own net.

Even at the setback, they stayed positive attacking in their numbers, but it was Rayo Vallecano that increased their lead through Andres Martin in the 80th minute.

The substitute put the ball beyond goalkeeper Asier Riesgo after he was teed up by Spanish forward Isi Palazon.

Moroccan forward Yacine Qasmi was handed a starter’s role by the visitors, albeit, he was substituted in the 58th minute for Martin.

On the other hand, Nigeria international Omeruo was in action from start to finish for Asier Garitano’s side.

Following Leganes’ failure to achieve promotion after their demotion to the second-tier after the 2019-20 campaign, the 27-year-old defender will be left to reflect on his football future.

In the just-concluded season, the former ADO Den Haag and Alanyaspor man featured in 25 league games with a goal to his credit.

That was achieved in his team's 2-1 triumph over Umar Sadiq's Almeria on February 17, 2021.