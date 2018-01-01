Oman vs India: A mismatch in preparation for the AFC Asian Cup?
On paper, India, ranked 97th, are placed only 15 places behind Oman in the FIFA Rankings. However, it is a complete mismatch when it comes to the manner these two sides have geared up for the biggest tournament in the region - the AFC Asian Cup 2019.
Oman and India face each other in an international friendly at the Baniyas Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE, ten days before the Asian Cup kicks off.
The reigning Arabian Gulf Cup champions have upped their preparations in the final stretch leading up to the mega event. The game against India is one of the five such fixtures which Dutch coach Pim Verbeek has lined up within a three-week period.
Not only this, but the Oman FA had utilised the last three FIFA international windows to its fullest by scheduling six games.
In contrast, India's preparation looks meek. In the last three windows, the senior side could play only two games. Even the game away at Jordan in November turned to be nothing short of a farce, with a chunk of the squad arriving hours before kick-off and failing to play a part in the game.
The final national camp began on December 17 and head coach Stephen Constantine chose 28 players to fly out to Abu Dhabi three days later.
The game against Oman is the only international quality opposition India face before taking on Thailand on January 6. The Blue Tigers are also expected to play a local team before the big tournament but the date and the opponent has not been announced yet.