Olympique Marseille end Kalu-less Bordeaux’s unbeaten run
Despite going up at half-time, the Girondins got deflated by a resurgent Phocaens in the second half at Stade Velodrome.
After a dreary start to the game, Yacine Adli put the visitors ahead in the 31st minute after profiting from a one-two passing moves from Nicolas de Preville and Josh Maja to rifle past Steve Mandanda.
However, Marseille woke from their slumber in the second-half to secure maximum points thanks to goals from Jordan Amavi, Morgan Sanson and Nemanja Radonjic.
Maja, who got his first career hat-trick against Nimes saw every minute of action but could not prevent Paulo Sousa’s side from surrendering their five-match unbeaten run.
Bordeaux are fifth in the log with 26 points from 17 league outings, while Andre Villas-Boas’ men occupy the second spot with 34 points.
Kalu and Maja are expected to be in action in their next outing against Strasbourg on December 15.