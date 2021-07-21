Olympics 2020: Zambia 3-10 Netherlands: Lionesses destroy Copper Queens
Zambia’s debut at the Olympic Games ended in a massive embarrassment as they were walloped 10-3 by the Netherlands on Wednesday afternoon.
The Copper Queens were picked as Africa’s representatives in women’s football after defeating Cameroon 2-1 in the final of Caf Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament.
However, they started their campaign on a sour note as they were torn apart by Sarina Wiegman’s women with Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema finding the net on four occasions.
