Zambia v Netherlands

Olympics 2020: Zambia 3-10 Netherlands: Lionesses destroy Copper Queens

Shina Oludare
Chief Editor Nigeria
Last Updated
Getty
Making their debut at the global sporting showpiece, the African side got decimated by the 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup runners-up on Wednesday

Zambia’s debut at the Olympic Games ended in a massive embarrassment as they were walloped 10-3 by the Netherlands on Wednesday afternoon.

The Copper Queens were picked as Africa’s representatives in women’s football after defeating Cameroon 2-1 in the final of Caf Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

However, they started their campaign on a sour note as they were torn apart by Sarina Wiegman’s women with Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema finding the net on four occasions.

