Olympiacos' El Arabi reacts to victory over Arsenal

The Morocco International scored the winner that sent the Red-Whites through to the next round of the Europa League

Youssef El Arabi has taken to social media to express his feelings over Olympiacos' round of 32 victory over via away goals.

The Gunners had claimed a 1-0 win in the first leg in Piraeus, but the Greek outfit forced extra-time here thanks to centre-back Pape Abou Cisse.

Just when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's 113th minute strike seemed to send the Gunners through 2-1 on aggregate, El Arabi popped up with the winner for Olympiacos.

More teams

"What a feeling, what a crazy night!! Thank you for your support," El Arabi posted on Instagram.

The 33-year old International now has six goals in Europe this term.

Olympiacos will take on another English side in Wolverhampton Wanderers in the round of 16 with the first leg scheduled to take place on March 12 at the Karaiskakis Stadium.