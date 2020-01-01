Olunga to miss action as Kashiwa Reysol match postponed owing to Covid-19

The J1-League authorities have confirmed the match will not go on as planned after some players tested positive for Covid-19

striker Michael Olunga will not be in action after their J1-League match against Vegalta Sendai was postponed on Tuesday.

A statement from the Japanese Professional League has stated the cases of coronavirus pandemic have hit the Kashiwa Resyol team hence the decision to cancel the match.

“J-League has announced that matchweek 26 of the 2020 league match between Vegalta Sendai and Kashiwa Reysol, scheduled for Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 13:00 JST, has been cancelled after cases of the novel coronavirus [Covid-19] were confirmed in Kashiwa Reysol.

“We will inform you of the alternative date as soon as it is decided,” said J1 League on their social media pages.

The statement further said: “Multiple PCR (Polymerise chain reaction) tests will be conducted on Kashiwa Reysol players and staff under the guidance of an expert team. Preparations for the Levain Cup will not be halted. “

The former striker was keen to continue with his scoring form which has seen him net 23 goals so far in this campaign.

Though Kashiwa are yet to reveal the players affected by Covid-19, the latest development will not be good news for Kenya coach Jacob ‘Ghost’Mulee who is preparing the team for the double-header against Comoros in November.

Olunga is among the foreign-based players named in the squad, the others being Victor Wanyama, Johanna Omollo, keeper Arnold Origi, and Eric Johana.

The first match against Comoros will be played at Kasarani on November 11 with the second one four days later away.

Goalkeepers: Arnold Origi (HIFK, Finland), Robert Mboya ( , Kenya), Brian Bwire ( , Kenya), Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), Timothy Odhiambo ( , Kenya).

Defenders: Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Brian Mandela (Unattached), Joash Onyango (Simba, ), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya) Andrew Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Mike Kibwage ( , Kenya), Joseph Okumu (Elfsborg, ), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Baraka Badi ( , Kenya), David Owino (Zesco United, Zambia), Hillary Wandera (Tusker, Kenya), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), David Owino ( , Kenya).

Midfielders: Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Victor Wanyama (Impact Montreal, Canada), Ismael Gonzalez (UD Las Palmas, ), Eric Johanna Omondi (Jonkoping’s Sodra, Sweden), Cliff Nyakeya (Masr FC, ), Antony Akumu ( , ), Musa Masika (Wazito, Kenya), Bonface Muchiri (Tusker, Kenya) Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka, Kenya), Johanna Omolo (Cercle Brugge, ), Ayub Timbe (Unattached), Peter Thion’go (AFC , Kenya), Hassan Abdallah ( , Kenya), Elli Asieche (Sofapaka, Kenya), Mathew Olake (Unattached), Moses Mudavadi (Kakamega , Kenya), Austin Odhiambo (AFC Leopards, Kenya).

Forwards: Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, ), Benson Omala (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Masud Juma (JS Kabylie, ), John Avire (Tanta FC, ), Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya).

Reserves: Dennis Sikhayi (Wazito, Kenya), James Kinyanjui (Mathare United, Kenya).