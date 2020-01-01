Olunga on target as Kashiwa Reysol bounce back with win over Kashima Antlers

The goal is the 25th for the Kenya international who is a clear front runner in the Golden Boot award race in Japan

international Michael Olunga scored his 25th goal in the 2020 J1 League season when Kashiwa Reysol defeated Kashima Antlers 4-1 on Wednesday.

Leo Silva’s and Kim Seung-Gyu's own goals were among the goals that were scored in the mid-week encounter.

Olunga, Yuta Kamiya, and Cristiano da Silva were the other scorers as Kashima Antlers played their 30th game while Kashiwa Reysol engaged in their 27th match.

More teams

Silva’s 26th-minute own goal gave Kashiwa Reysol a lead but it was cancelled out by Kim Seung- Gyu’s own goal in the 56th minute.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Olunga handed a lead to Kashia Reysol in the 75th minute as he scored his 25th goal of the season.

This is the second straight time the Kenya international has scored since resuming actions after they were forced into self-isolation when their camp reported six coronavirus positives in late October.

The Harambee Star was also on target when Kashiwa Reysol went down 2-1 to Sagan Tosu on November 21.

Da Silva added the third in the 83rd minute with an assist from Ataru Esaka, who had also helped Olunga score a few minutes before.

Kamiya scored the fourth for Kashiwa Reysol in the first minute of added time to hand the 2019 J2 League champions a big win. The victory is the first for Olunga’s side after they had failed to win in the last two games.

November is turning out to be another good month for Olunga, who is chasing the Golden Boot award. In October he was named in the team of the month after his exploits for the club given the number of goals he amassed.

The former striker missed Kenya’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Comoros in earlier this month after some of his teammates and head coach returned positive coronavirus tests.

Article continues below

The Harambee Stars picked up just a point from the double-header as they drew 1-1 at home before they lost 2-1 in the second game.

As his Golden Boot award dream remains very much alive, Olunga will be in action against Vegalta Sendai on December 1.

Kawasaki Frontale have been declared winners of the league title already given they lead with 75 points, 17 more than Gamba Osaka who are second with four matches to go.