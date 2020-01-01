Olunga: Kenya’s forward back with brace as Kashiwa Reysol down Shonan Bellmare

The Harambee Star ended a goalless run that had stretched to three matches since the Japanese league resumed

international Michael Olunga got back on the scoresheet after he helped Kashiwa Reysol beat Shonan Bellmare 3-2 on Saturday.

Olunga earned a brace after going for three matches without finding the back of the net despite starting in all the previous encounters.

The former Thika United star scored the opener in the 19th minute with an assist from Yuta Kamiya. He earned the second from the spot-kick when Hayato Nakama was fouled inside the box in the 44th minute.

More teams

Nakama scored the third for Kashiwa Reysol in the 77th minute with Hayato providing the assist to help the home side register what became their second win of the season.

Temma Matsuda scored the first goal for Bellmare three minutes after the hour mark before Naoki Ishihara added the second one in the 83rd minute with an assist from Toichi Suzuki.

There were two yellow cards recorded in the game with Bellmare’s Tarik Elyounoussi booked in the 32nd minute and Kashiwa Reysol's Kamiya followed suit in the third minute of added time.

Olunga and Nakama’s efforts ensured Kashiwa Reysol picked up a second win in five matches while Bellmare are still in search of a win in five attempts. They have lost four and drew in another match.

Kashiwa Reysol, now with six points after five matches, moved up the ladder and are now 12th while Bellmare dropped to the 17th spot with just a point.

Article continues below

In another encounter, Vegalta Sendai drew 2-2 at home against Consadole Sapporo while Kashima Antlers were 4-2 winners in a match they hosted Yokohama Marinos.

Kawasaki Frontale, who are topping the 18-team table with 13 points, registered the biggest win of the day when they humbled Yokohama FC 5-1 away, while Nagoya Grampus secured a slim 1-0 home win against Sagan Tosu.



Tokyo, at their own turf, defeated Urawa Reds 2-0 while Gamba Osaka picked up a 2-1 victory against Oita Trinita. Vissel Kobe registered a 3-1 win against Shimizu S-Pulse and Sanfrecce Hiroshima lost 2-1 at home against Cerezo Osaka.

The next game for Olunga and Kashiwa Reysol will be an away tie against Urawa Reds on July 22.