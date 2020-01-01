Olunga: Kashiwa Reysol striker 'to do his best' after 'difficult' Kashima Antlers match

The Kenya striker has been on a good run in front of goal and is aiming at winning the Golden Boot

Kashiwa Reysol striker Michael Olunga has set his eyes on getting as many goals as possible in the remaining six matches in the J1 League.

The former J2 champions defeated Kashima Antlers 4-1 in Japanese top-flight game on Wednesday. The international was on the scoresheet in the second half.

The towering striker has so far scored 25 goals in the 26 matches and there are possibilities of getting, even more, to win the Golden Boot at the end of the season. The Harambee Stars forward has, however, pointed out it will not be easy since all the games are tough.

More teams

"Each and every game is very tough but I try to give my best," Olunga told reporters.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

"I thank my teammates for creating spaces and scoring opportunities for me. I will do my best in the last six games, push and see [how many goals I will score]."

Leo Silva’s 26th-minute own goal gave Kashiwa Reysol a lead but it was cancelled out by Kim Seung- Gyu’s own goal in the 56th minute.

Olunga handed a lead to Kashia Reysol in the 75th minute as he scored his 25th goal of the season.

Da Silva added the third in the 83rd minute with an assist from Ataru Esaka, who had also helped Olunga score a few minutes before.

Kamiya scored the fourth for Kashiwa Reysol in the first minute of added time to hand the 2019 J2 League champions a big win.

"It was a difficult game because Kashima are a good team," Olunga said.

"They had played well in their previous two games and we knew it would be a tough game against them. But at the end of the day, we managed to control the game and used our strengths which lie in counter-attacks.

"We managed to have composure and every player gave his best."

Article continues below

As his Golden Boot award dream remains very much alive, Olunga will be in action against Vegalta Sendai on December 1.

Kawasaki Frontale have been declared winners of the league title already given they lead with 75 points, 17 more than Gamba Osaka who are second with four matches to go.