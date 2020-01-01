Oliseh: Manchester United defenders can testify to Dennis' qualities after Club Brugge draw

The 22-year-old Nigerian gave a good account of his abilities when Philippe Clement's side hosted the Premier League giants

Former and midfielder Sunday Oliseh believes forward Emmanuel Dennis is ready for a move to a top European league after his performance against on Thursday.

Dennis' 15th-minute opener got the Blue-Black off to a flying start in the first leg of the round of 32 clash at the Jan Breydelstadion.

Although his strike was cancelled out by Anthony Martial in the 36th minute, the Nigerian attacker proved to be a constant threat to the Red Devils defence.

In reaction to Thursday's encounter, former Super Eagles coach Oliseh took pleasure in seeing with how Dennis unsettled United's defence.

"He is extremely talented, fast, technical, strong and scores goals! Always a pleasure to watch our 's own Emmanuel Dennis play for Brugge. Man. Utd's defence line can testify. He is definitely knocking on the door of the big leagues," the ex-Nigeria midfielder tweeted.

Dennis has scored eight goals across all competitions this season, including five efforts in the Belgian First Division A.