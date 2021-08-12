Olimpia defender Salazar to spend night in hospital after Libertadores head collision causes seizures
Olimpia defender Victor Salazar will spend Wednesday night in the hospital after an inadvertent arm to the head in the Copa Libertadores quarter-final caused him to experience seizures.
In the 22nd minute, he was struck by Giorgian De Arrascaeta as they went for a ball in the air.
Salazar was taken away from Manuel Ferreira Stadium in an ambulance as a crowd of concerned team-mates and Flamengo opponents gathered around to wish him well.
What happened?
De Arrascaeta raised his arm as he attempted to control the ball, and as Salazar rushed in to challenge him, he caught the Argentine in the face.
Who is Victor Salazar?
Salazar had spent his whole career in his home nation of Argentina, most recently competing for San Lorenzo, before making a switch to Olimpia in the Paraguayan top-flight.
He earned the start in Wednesday's important quarter-final contest against Flamengo as Olimpia set out to continue their Libertadores run.
However, the serious injury cut short the defender's match in a 4-1 defeat and is now cause for long-term concern as he remains under medical supervision.