Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blasts 'snowflakes' in Manchester United dressing room who 'would not survive' in Roy Keane and Gary Neville era

Former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has launched a scathing attack on the current squad, labelling them 'snowflakes'.

WHAT HAPPENED? Solskjaer, who was sacked by Man Utd in 2021, was speaking at the 'An Evening with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer' event in Manchester and drew a comparison between the current dressing room and the hugely successful ones he was part of as a player between 1996 and 2007.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The lads in that dressing room were absolutely fantastic," he said, as quoted by The Athletic. "Keano was the leader, the one everyone looked up to. David May was the joker, the clown. Gary (Neville) is still the busiest and was the busiest back then as well. Nicky (Butt) and Giggsy (Ryan Giggs) were the entertainers.

"It was just a fantastic dressing room. Winners, who hated losing. They had a few fights, like you should do, after bad games. You had to shake each other up. If you do that to the boys now, they will get their dad, or their mum, or their agents… snowflakes. Not many of today’s lot would have survived in that dressing room."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's perhaps unsurprising that Solskjaer views some members of the current Man Utd squad in such a negative light, with a dressing room revolt reported to be behind his demise as manager in November 2021.

WHAT NEXT? Solskjaer is still out of work but reveals he does plan to return to management. “I’ve got another job in me," he said. "If it’s the right chance and exciting enough. There are so many clubs, but I’m not going to work just for the sake of working. It has to be something special, a new culture, or a club that really excites me. Or maybe they will want me back at the club (United) in some capacity, who knows?”