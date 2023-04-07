Old Trafford SNUBBED for Euro 2028 bid with Man City's Etihad chosen as host stadium instead

Manchester City's Etihad Stadium has been put forward as a venue for the British and Irish bid for Euro 2028 ahead of Old Trafford.

Old Trafford snubbed for Euro 2028 bid

Etihad preferred instead

Man Utd's home in need of upgrade

WHAT HAPPENED? The official British and Irish bid for Euro 2028 will be submitted to UEFA next week and will feature 10 stadiums, six of which will be in England. Manchester City's Etihad stadium will be part of the bid after being preferred to Old Trafford, according to The Times. Wembley Stadium will be proposed as the venue for the final of the tournament.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Old Trafford boasts a capacity of 74,300 which is far greater than Manchester City's 53,400-all-seater Etihad. However, the home of the Red Devils is in need of an upgrade and does not comply with all of UEFA's requirements. There also remains uncertainty over the future of the club amid a potential takeover. It's thought that any new owner of will look to redevelop Old Trafford. United co-owner Joel Glazer would favour redeveloping the ground rather than building a new stadium if the family remain in charge.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Manchester United were pleased to put Old Trafford forward as a potential host of Uefa Euro 2028 matches and proud of the strong case we made.

“However, during follow-up discussions with the FA, it became clear that we were unable to provide the necessary certainty around the availability of Old Trafford due to potential redevelopment of the stadium. As a result, we have mutually agreed to withdraw from the shortlist of potential hosts.

“We are committed to maintaining Old Trafford’s status as the largest and most iconic club football ground in England and look forward to future opportunities to host international matches and major events at ‘the Theatre of Dreams’.

“Everyone at Manchester United wishes the FA the best of luck with the bid to host the tournament in 2028.”

WHAT NEXT? United are back at Old Trafford on Saturday in the Premier League and play host to Everton.