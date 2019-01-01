Afcon 2019: Ola Aina’s love of rap: Nigeria star shows hidden musical talent

The defender, who is eyeing Afcon glory with the Super Eagles has demonstrated that he can hold his own as an entertainer

When you mention football and rap, John Barnes no doubt springs to mind – however, Ola Aina is doing his best to join that league.



There's a long history of footballers who have turned their hand to singing and rapping, so Aina’s turn on the mic would not be out of place.



The man is a big fan of UK rapper Irving Adjei (Headie One) – a claim confirmed by Alex Iwobi, and before one of Super Eagles’ training sessions against , Aina rapped along to the track ‘The One’.

Aina is expected to feature for Nigeria when they face Cameroon in Saturday’s Round of 16 clash at the Alexandria Stadium.