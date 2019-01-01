Ola Aina: Torino's 100% Serie A start ends with Lecce defeat
Torino’s perfect start to the Serie A season came to an end on Monday night as they lost to newly-promoted Lecce at Stadio Olimpico.
Ola Aina was making his third league appearance of the campaign and second consecutive start, but it was the visitors that took the lead in the first half through Diego Farias.
Andrea Belotti equalised for the Bulls in the 58th minute, before Marco Mancosu would have the final say 15 minutes later, for Lecce’s first league win this term.
Sconfitta interna per i granata #TorinoLecce #SFT pic.twitter.com/wlQCOqPzAQ— Torino Football Club (@TorinoFC_1906) September 16, 2019
Aina had a decent outing, making a total of 50 passes and recorded a passing accuracy of 82%.
On the offensive side, he had one shot and produced two dribbles, while on the defensive side, he made one clearance and one interception.
With no Europa League action this week having crashed out in the second qualifying round to Wolverhampton Wanderers, Torino’s next involvement is a Serie A away trip to Sampdoria on Sunday.