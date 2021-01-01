Okene on target as Ngaska's brace inspires La Solana's win over Levante

The Nigerian-born forward found the back of the net in her side's defeat against the hosts after the Cameroonian's brace

Andrea Okene scored the consolation goal for Levante but Gabrielle Ngaska's brace inspired 10-player La Solana to a 2-1 home victory in their Spanish Reto Iberdrola encounter on Sunday.

The 19-year-old prospect continued her impressive season in front of goal, following her cameo first-ever senior team appearance for the Granotes in a 2-0 victory over Tenerife in their last time out.

Before the match, the Nigerian-born has scored eight times in 12 outings for the B-team and she was rewarded with another starting role but her lone effort could not save her side from defeat at Solana.

Having earned a 3-0 win in the reverse fixture, Levante were aiming to secure a double over their rivals but Ngaska gave the hosts a surprise lead after her breakthrough effort in the 29th minute of the encounter.

After the restart following the half-time break, the Cameroonian compounded their visitors' misery when she doubled the lead with her second six minutes into the second half.

However, the visitors gained the numerical advantage when the hosts were reduced to 10 players after Maria De Los Angeles was sent off in the 63rd minute of the encounter.

And Okene pulled one back with her effort from a goalmouth scramble in the 73rd minute but was it not enough to save her side from a third defeat in a row.

Despite the defeat, Levante stayed in third on the southern Iberdrola relegation playoff log, with 25 points from 21 games, while La Solana moved to fourth with the same points from the same matches.

Okene featured for the duration of the game and has now scored nine goals in 13 matches for Levante in the Reto Iberdrola.

On the other hand, Ngaska was in action for 90 minutes and has four goals in five matches she played in the playoff competition.

Levante will look to bounce back from three defeats in a row against Juan Grande on May 8, while Solana will seek to extend their unbeaten run to six games against Femarguin on the same day.