Ogebe opens Sportis KKP Bydgoszcz goal account with brace against IKKP Inowrocław

The 25-year-old scored twice to open her goal account in Poland as her side cruised past their Ekstraliga rivals in a warm-up tie

Alice Ogebe opened her goal account with a brace as Sportis KKP Bydgoszcz thrashed IKKP Inowrocław 9-0 in Sunday's friendly.

The international joined the Polish team from Spanish outfit and enjoyed an impactful start after giving two assists in Sportis' 3-2 win over Medyk Konin on Wednesday.

Ogebe made her second appearance as a substitute against the Polish third division winners, having played the duration on her debut against the Polish runners-up in mid-week.

The Polish Ekstraliga side struggled to impose themselves against the solid visitors until Dariusz Gugała found the back of the net to hand the hosts the lead just before the end of the first half.

After the restart, Pioyt Mazurkiewicz made wholesale changes to his team, bringing on nine players, including, Ogebe, in the second half.

The Nigerian netted twice, Beata Stępień hit a treble, while Patrycja Gietkowska, Martha Andrzejewska and Karolina Majda contributed a goal each to help Sportis wrap up another win.

Ogebe, who was in action for the second 45 minutes, has now provided two goals and two assists in two matches for Sports.

The victory will raise the confidence of Mazurkiewicz's side as they gear up for their season opener at Akademia Piłkarska on August 7.

Having opened her goal account, Ogebe will aim to maintain her fine form when they visit Olympia Szczecin in Kalisz Pomorski on July 19.