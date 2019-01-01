Ogbiagbevha nets four, Cisse & Madiba on target as Minsk hit 12 past Bettembourg

The African trio got on the score-sheet as they crushed their counterparts from Luxembourg in their opening Champions League game on Wednesday

Emuidzhi Oghiabekhva netted four goals while Nadege Cisse and Letago Madiba scored once for Minsk in Wednesday's 12-0 thrashing of Bettembourg.

's Oghiabekhva, who was the only striker to score against before the Champions League final last season, opened the scoring five minutes into the match in .

Three minutes later, Cote d'Ivoire's Cisse doubled the lead for the Belarusian side before Anastasia Shuppo made it 3-0 in the 16th minute.

Oghiabekhva got her second of the game and Minsk's fourth in the 26th minute before Tamila Khimich netted the fifth on the brink of half time.

Khimich scored her second and her side's sixth six minutes after the restart before Shuppo hit her second to increase the tally two minutes later.

In the 58th minute, Tamara Aniset's own goal gifted Minsk the eighth before Oghiabekhva's third and 's Madiba's effort ten minutes later.

Article continues below

In the final 15 minutes, the Nigerian netted her fourth and Khimich scored her third to seal a big win at the Metalist Stadium.

For Minsk, Cisse played for the duration, Oghiabekhva was in action for 76 minutes, while the South Africa duo Sebati and Madiba came on in the 57th and 62nd minutes, respectively.

The win puts Minsk at the top of Group D with three points and they will face 's Split in their next Champions League tie on Saturday.