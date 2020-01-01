Ogbiabekhva nets hat-trick, Niyolle & Wogu score as Minsk thrash Dnepr Mogilev

The Cameroonian and Nigerian duo were on target as the Belarusian outfit recorded a big victory in the league opener on Friday

Alvina Niyolle and Chioma Wogu scored once each and Emuidzhi Ogbiabekhva netted a hat-trick for Minsk as they whipped Dnepr Mogilev 10-0 in the Belarusian Women's Championship opener on Friday.The African stars began the season from where they left the last term as they continued to combine superbly to fire Minsk to a flying start on their home ground this season.

striker Ogbiabekhva fired the hosts in front in the fifth minute before Kharlanava Anastasiya and Khimych Tamila increased the tally in the 12th and 14th minutes at the Minsk Stadium.

The rampant champions continued with their ruthless scoring form as defender Niyolle got on the scoresheet when she added the fourth in the 33rd minute before Shmatko Liubov scored the fifth six minutes from the half-time break.

The hosts restarted the contest on a high as Liubov bagged her second of the match two minutes into the second half to hit the sixth, before Nigeria striker Wogu opened her goal account in the 52nd minute.

Worse befell the visitors as Ogbiabekhva notched a brace in quick succession to open her league restart with a hat-trick in the - 57th and 61st minutes - before her replacement Tsikhan Viktoryia completed the riot 14 minutes from full-time.

Niyolle lasted the duration as Ogbiabekhva played for 65 minutes, while compatriot Wogu was in action for 72 minutes before she was replaced by Cote d'Ivoire's Cisse Nadege.

The triumph means holders Minsk are league leaders on goal difference with three points and 10 goals from their opening victory and they face Bostor on May 10.