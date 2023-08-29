It's official! Arsenal announce signing of World Cup winner Laia Codina from Barcelona

Arsenal have announced the signing of 2023 Women's FIFA World Cup winner Laia Codina from Barcelona.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old defender joins from current European champions Barcelona and brings a wealth of experience, as the Gunners gear up for their 2023-24 WSL campaign. Codina is set to wear the No. 27 shirt at Arsenal and is the fourth summer signing of the window.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having already won three La Liga titles, two Champions Leagues, one Spanish Cup and one Spanish Super Cup during her time at Barcelona, Codina added to her trophy cabinet with a 2023 Women's World Cup title.

WHAT SHE SAID: “I’m really excited – I can’t wait to start with the team and to be a Gunner,” Laia told the club's official platforms. “I knew all about the history of this club so when I found out Arsenal were interested, I didn’t think twice. We want to compete in all four competitions this season and I’m looking forward to making some memories with our supporters here.”

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL?: The Gunners begin their WSL campaign with a home tie against Liverpool on October 1 and will be bidding to improve following their third-placed finish last season.