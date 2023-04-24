‘Of course I would go back’ - Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp open to interim return after Newcastle ‘disappointment’

Harry Redknapp spoke to TalkSport addressing the managerial situation at the club and the disappointing result against Newcastle United.

Humiliating loss to Newcastle United

Managerial unrest at the club

Harry Redknapp on the prospect of returning to Spurs

WHAT HAPPENED? The alarm bells are ringing at Tottenham Hotspur after the weekend's humiliating 6-1 loss to Newcastle United away from home. The result had big implications on the top four race and might prove detrimental to Spurs' chances of making it to the Champions League next season. Following the result there has been noise surrounding the managerial situation at the club as interim manager Christian Stellini has now been sacked after just a month in charge.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former Tottenham Hotspur manager, Harry Redknapp spoke to TalkSport about the situation at the club and the possibility of getting a call to take over the reigns at the North London club. "It's very very unlikely that they'll come knocking for me, I'll be truthful but if they did of course I'd go back and take it," said Redknapp.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Spurs conceded five goals inside 20 minutes to the Magpies fueling angry reactions from the fans towards the players and the hierarchy alike.

"It's disappointing how it turned out yesterday," said Redknapp acknowledging the disastrous result. Spurs had already sacked head coach Antonio Conte but they haven't turned the corner as they have dropped points in three of their last four games.

WHAT NEXT? Tottenham Hotspur are set to face Manchester United and Liverpool in their next two games in the Premier League and will be hoping to get positive results in those games to keep their top four hopes alive.