Odubeko learning from Lingard and Rice at West Ham United

The 18-year-old young attacker is drawing inspiration from his Hammers teammates and hopes to get more opportunities with the first team

West Ham United youngster Ademipo Odubeko has revealed he is learning from Jesse Lingard and Declan Rice and has praised the performances of his teammates.

The Anglo-Nigerian signed his first professional contract with the Hammers in 2019 and has now featured twice for the first team.

The Hammers are currently enjoying fine performances to ensure their fourth spot on the Premier League table and Odubeko has praised the form and revealed he is drawing inspiration from Lingard and Rice.

“The form that they’re in… and you see players like Jesse Lingard, Declan Rice and the stuff that they’re doing,” Odubeko told the club website.

“Just watching them day in, day out, and just taking little bits from them, little bits of confidence, it’s good.

“It was good to get a couple of minutes with the first team too. That’s what you want as a kid. I’ve had lots of learning experiences, which is good. Hopefully, get a couple of more minutes in the first team in the Premier League.”

Odubeko missed the first half of the season due to injury but has now scored eight goals in six Premier League 2 appearances, including his brace against Everton U23s on Monday.

“I feel like I’m in good form. Obviously, I’ve missed quite a bit of this season with an injury, but it’s been good to get a good run of games and get a couple of goals,” he continued.

“I thought the Everton keeper [Harry Tyrer] was class. He got down to make a good couple of saves – shots that I thought would’ve gone in – but obviously, I had to keep at it.

“I couldn’t let my head drop and I got there in the end and got the two, so I’m happy with that.

“After the injury, as long as I’m on the pitch, I’m happy. To be scoring goals as well just makes me even happier, but whether I’m winning games, scoring goals, getting points, as long as I’m out there, that’s the most important thing.

“The lads are on fire. Obviously, we knew what we had to do: we knew our objective was to get out of the relegation zone.

“It’s been a tough season for the lads, but as U23s, we’re in a good run of form and have picked up seven points from the last three games, so we’re happy with that."