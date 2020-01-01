Odisha FC venturing into a new direction with Stuart Baxter in charge

The induction of Baxter is a shift from the Spanish mould that has been the norm for the past three years...

Stuart Baxter boasts of a globetrotting career with the British manager working in eight countries on three continents. His upcoming stint with Odisha FC will be his first on Indian soil and second in Asia.

His appointment points towards a shift in modus operandi of recruiting a head coach by the Odisha and the erstwhile management. For the past three seasons, they had pinned their hopes on Spanish managers but failed to secure play-off qualification. Moreover, the selection of Miguel Angel and Josep Gombau was approved after working closely with 's Aspire Academy, an institute with whom Odisha have a strategic partnership of four years.

Although both the coaches managed to leave their mark on the team with a distinct style of football, results have remained at bay. After finishing eighth in two successive seasons, they improved their record considerably with a sixth-place finish in the previous campaign, and more importantly remained in the hunt for a playoff spot till the penultimate matchday.

After Gombau and Odisha mutually agreed to terminate the contract, the time was ripe for a fresh impetus. This time the think tank took matters in their own hand and opted for someone who has the experience and has found success all over the globe.

He has won the top-flight division and Cup with 's AIK and also has the distinction of being the first coach to win a Premier Soccer League title in his first season in with the . But he reached the zenith of success when he guided the Bafana Bafana to the quarterfinal of the AFCON Cup 2019.

In Baxter, they have a man who by his own admission is “pretty easily transportable”, and is flexible enough to mould himself to suit the project at hand. At Odisha, he will be entrusted with the responsibility of bringing out the best from a bunch of potential youngsters who have been showing flashes of brilliance but have failed to produce the goods consistently.

His challenge will be to push players like Shubham Sarangi, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga to the next level and at the same time nurture upcoming talents like Akshunna Tyagi and Rishabh Dobriyal.

It is unlikely that he will be furnished with a star-studded squad with the best players in each position. But the 66-year-old has shown that he has the expertise to turn heads even with underdogs.

Not many placed their bets on a nervy South African side who barely scraped through the group stages on goal difference against Mohamed Salah's . But at the final whistle, Salah left in tears dismayed and shocked after getting knocked out at their own backyard by Baxter's men.

"When it comes to coach Stuart‚ he appeared to be more detailed when it came to the analysis of his team and the individual analysis of the players in his team. And he plans very well in terms of his opponents. So I think the modern way of coaching with coach Stuart was well applied," commented Molefi Ntseki, coach South Africa national team, after taking over the mantle following an unceremonious exit of Baxter.

He is another English coach who advocates attractive football, unlike the common misconception about the long-ball game coaches from that region are said to prefer.

Can Odisha turn around their fortunes with Baxter at the helm? The Juggernauts wait in eager anticipation.