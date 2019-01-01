Odisha FC’s Josep Gombau happy with 'deserved' win against Hyderabad

The Spanish boss hopes his team will give their best in their next 10 games in order to reach the play-offs…

Odisha FC picked up a much-needed win in their eighth match of the ongoing (ISL) season against Hyderabad FC on Wednesday in Pune.

Odisha played their first three home matches in Pune as Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium is being renovated. After a draw and a defeat in their first two home games, they finally managed to register a win in Pune.

“We had three chances to score and we capitalized on all the three chances. We were reduced to 10 men a couple of minutes into half-time but these are the pressures we need to deal with. But I am happy with the boys, we got the three points, they are also confident now. We really worked hard and we got what we deserved.”

The Spanish coach praised midfielder Xisco Hernandez who had scored a brilliant second goal in the first half. “It was a brilliant communication of one-two between Xisco and Jerry (Mawihmingthanga). I am happy because we finally played a game just according to our plan.”

Gombau was happy to finally pick up a win in a home game. He said, “After Goa, we have three home games, I hope we now can capitalize on the current situation.

“ are a very good team. We are playing away. We have time to prepare for the game. So yeah, we hope to continue our winning form.”

The former Western Sydney Wanderers coach suggested that they will give their best in the next 10 games and try to make it to the play-offs.

“We still have 10 more games in front of us. We need to play these 10 games giving our maximum effort.”