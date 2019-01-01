Odegaard's talent is a gift from god - Advocaat

The 20-year-old Real Madrid loanee has been in good form for Vitesse and Utrecht boss Advocaat believes he was born with a special talent

winger Martin Odegaard's talent is a "gift from god", Dick Advocaat says.

The 20-year-old has had an impressive season on loan at Vitesse, scoring 11 goals and providing 12 assists in 37 appearances as the Arnhem side reached the play-offs for a spot in the .

With a goal and an assist in a 3-1 win over Groningen on Tuesday, Odegaard was key as Vitesse overturned a first leg loss to reach the final, where they will face Advocaat's Utrecht.

The former Stromsgodset talent joined Madrid at the age of 16 after attracting offers from a host of Europe's top teams, but his future in the Spanish capital has looked uncertain after he was sent on loan to the Eredivisie for the second time.

Odegaard will return to Madrid this summer to decide his next move, but the Spanish giants are expected to hold onto him despite reports Ajax are considering making a bid as they plan for star attacking midfielder Hakim Ziyech to leave.

Former , and boss Advocaat says Odegaard has shown he has a rare ability and could have a decisive role against his side in the battle for a place in Europe.

"He is an exceptional talent, a gift from god," Advocaat said to Fox Sports on Thursday. "Why is Ziyech so good? Those boys are born this way and so is Odegaard.

"That boy would cost €20-25 million. What are we talking about? That's what the whole club here costs."

He added: "Really a very nice player to watch. You think: 'he won't succeed', but then he makes another move and he is free. Those are players who can decide matches for you."

Advocaat is not the first to praise Odegaard this week, as Vitesse winger Bryan Linssen revealed his performance against Groningen left even his team-mates stunned.

"I just sat on the bench with [striker] Tim Matavz. He turns around and says: 'He's unbelievable,'" Linssen said after the game. "He's just terribly good. He's unstoppable, it's bizarre."