Obinna Nwobodo: FC Cincinnati sign Nigerian midfielder from Goztepe

Major League Soccer side FC Cincinnati have confirmed the signing of Obinna Nwobodo from Goztepe.

The former Nigeria U20 midfielder joins the TQL Stadium giants on a three-year contract that will run through 2024, with an option to extend until 2025.

Our new DP by the numbers. 👀 pic.twitter.com/fVFHUCIMb0 — FC Cincinnati (@fccincinnati) April 13, 2022

The American announced this in a statement published on their website on Wednesday evening.

“FC Cincinnati have signed Nigerian midfielder Obinna Nwobodo as a Designated Player from Göztepe S.K. of the Turkish Super Lig,” it read.

“The 25-year-old has signed a three-year deal with FC Cincinnati through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025. He will occupy an international roster spot.”

Nwobodo commenced his professional career at Enugu Rangers - a team he helped to win the Nigeria Professional Football League title in 2016.

Following that triumph, he was signed by Hungarian side Ujpest on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

After seeing out his career with the Purples, he was snapped up by the Turkish Super Lig side. He had since become a key figure in Stjepan Tomas’ side.

Prior to his move to Cincinnati, the African played in 29 league matches for Goz Goz, albeit, with no goal to his credit.

Cincinnati general manager Chris Albright was pleased with Nwobodo’s arrival and stated he would complement the club.

“We’re excited to welcome Obinna to FC Cincinnati,” Albright the club website.

“His overall quality will complement our group, while his work rate and defensive presence in midfield are both exceptional.

“Obi is also a dedicated teammate with a character that fits what we’re trying to build. I’d like to thank our ownership group as they continue to demonstrate their commitment to this club.”

Echoing this sentiment is manager Pat Noonan who is in awe of the former Flying Eagle’s qualities.

“Obinna is an elite ball-winning midfielder that adds a different dynamic to our team,” he stated.

Article continues below

“His ability to break up plays, combined with his forward-first mentality make him an excellent addition to our group.”

With this move, he becomes the third African in Cincinnati after Isaac Atanga (Ghana), and Dominique Badji (Senegal).

Nwobodo could make his debut against Atlanta United on Saturday.