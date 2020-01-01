NxGn 2020: The JDT factory goes into full-swing operational mode

Success is a word synonymous with JDT in recent times and that soon could see self-developed and homegrown talents achieving that for the club.

There's very little doubt that Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) are the current powerhouse of Malaysian football with six straight Super League title on the trot as well as a smattering of cup success since 2014, marked by them appearing in the AFC group stage since 2019.

But there would be some quarters who would downplay their success because of the manner that it was achieved. When HRH Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim (TMJ) took over the reins and rebranded the club to JDT back in 2013, one clear and obvious path he took was to build up the squad by buying the top players from around the country.

The first league title followed just a year later, riding on the back of the arrival of players like Safiq Rahim, Aidil Zafuan, Amri Yahyah and Safee Sali into the team. A formula that has been replicated along the years since and not once has JDT let loose their grip on the league title.

Yet there is more to the club than just what is being done to the first team. As a club owner, TMJ knew that long term planning and investment was necessary, on top of the initial big splash in the squad, and that the youth and development side of football is not something to be ignored.

"People say Johor doesn’t generate players, they buy success, I say spot-on! Why? Do you see buying success? They buy good players and they dominate . And then you have , who do the same thing. So, you always have to understand that for quick success you have to buy, but in the long run the idea is to develop.

"So, that comes second. This is what I call the domino effect. You start with one, it will progress with all other things. I am the type of person who is never satisfied. I believe there is a long way to go and long way to do it. That’s how it is going to be and I’m excited for the future of this team. There will come a time when Johor will not win a title, but that does not mean we’ve failed.

"It is football. Winning a title to me is always progressing and moving forward and being innovative in football. Football is about innovation, accepting new things, learning and implementing on the ground," said TMJ in an interview with The Star back in 2016.

Youth development is a long-term business and having kickstarted it all seven years ago, JDT are starting to reap the rewards and benefitting from their vision all those years ago. Last season, their success wasn't only with the senior but also their Under-17, Under-16, Under-14 and Under-12 sides.

It requires putting in place and sowing the seeds for success through the right facilities, the right coaches and a united mindset towards achieving the target goals. And it's not just about JDT pretending to know-it-all and do it all on their own - they have in the past not shy to seek help from the likes of and in how to manage the development side of things.

Fazly Mazlan was the first to come through the system, albeit not all the way from the Under-12s level to the senior team but his lights flickered brightly for a short period and now is temporarily away from the club on loan with . The left back spectacularly burst into the scene as a powerful left back and was seen as the future of national team but he departed from the top tier almost as quickly.

Then there is Afiq Fazail, another one who rise from Johor Darul Ta'zim II, which is the development team who plays in the Premier League, one tier below the Super League. The midfielder has grown year-on-year and is now one of the very first names on the team sheet when fit.

While the numbers remains relatively small, what it does show is that the club gives everyone equal opportunity to seize a chance with the first team where players can and will be rewarded for their hard work if they are able to perform when called upon. But that number could soon get bigger and bigger.

This 2020 season that has been abruptly stopped by the outbreak of the coronavirus, was only four league match old but already JDT and Benjamin Mora afforded a first team chance to 18-year-old Arif Aiman. The forward is included in Goal's NxGn as one of the 10 Malaysian players who are the future of the sport in the country and more may follow suit.

TMJ has demanded that JDTII be giving more opportunity to younger players from this season onwards, in order to see more players developed and that is backed up by 10 players in the Premier League squad who are the of 21 or younger. So more players will be given the right exposure at a good level.

"I admire the Thai League a lot, because for me I want to see my neighbour. I think they are a doing tremendous job by scouting for young talents, developing young players, giving them good exposure, playing at good levels and having top class facilities. If you look at an army or navy team in , it has better facilities than any Super League team here. So they put the money in the right place.

"If you look at talent, we have talents, if you talk about professionalism, we are moving towards it. We give them the exposure and opportunity to play with the best players. They can learn a lot and god willing it is not only for the good of the club but also for the national team. So, it is a win-win situation for Malaysian football by having JDT participating in ACL," said TMJ in 2018.

While every bit of success that JDT achieved now is celebrated and adored as it should be, the club are very much on the right track to perhaps one day do the same with a set of players that they have spent hours of sweat and energy to hone, as the factory starts churning out players as promised.