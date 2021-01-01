NWSL side Sky Blue FC rebrand as NJ/NY Gotham FC

The club hopes to strengthen its ties to the New Jersey and New York region by changing its name and identity

National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) outfit Sky Blue FC has announced that the club has rebranded as NJ/NY Gotham FC, effective immediately.

The club has been in the NWSL since its inception in 2013 and, ahead of Friday's kickoff of the 2021 season with the Challenge Cup, has moved to change its identity to better reflect its locaql region.

Gotham FC has played for most of its existence at Yurcak Field on the campus of Rutgers University in New Jersey, but has recently moved to Red Bull Arena, still in New Jersey but much closer to New York City.

What was said?

“Today marks a new chapter for women’s soccer in the region,” said club chair Tammy Murphy in a press release.

“We’re making this important change due to our rapid growth and evolution. Our new name reflects our expanding regional reach and captures the relentless determination, unlimited energy, and incredible diversity of the communities we represent.”

“This process is the culmination of a wide-ranging collaboration among our fans, players, front office, and owners,” added general manager Alyse LaHue. “The club has a tremendous history and close relationship with its fans, so it was important we listened and remained completely open-minded throughout the process.

"What emerged is a new brand that is overwhelmingly fan driven, respectful of the club’s past, and representative of a promising future.”

Why did the club rebrand?

Gotham FC feels that its new name will more closely tie it to the New York-New Jersey region. By strengthening its ties to the region, Gotham FC hopes to create closer links with fans in the area and also more effectively attract sponsors.

What is behind the new logo?

Regarding the new logo and color scheme, the club said: "The crest center proudly displays three letters in sky blue coloring – an “N” and a hybrid “J/Y”, which acknowledges New Jersey as the club’s birthplace while embracing the club’s growing New York reach.

"As overwhelmingly requested by fans and in honor of the club’s roots, Gotham FC will retain elements of last year’s updated color scheme. The official colors of the club are Sky Blue, Gotham Black, and Cloud White.

"The colors represent the team’s history and prior identity, the club’s new identity, and the longstanding foundation of the club’s supporters group, Cloud 9."

