WATCH: NWSL side North Carolina Courage throw shade at reporters in brilliant social media video after making them eat their words with playoff qualification

WHAT HAPPENED? After qualifying for the 2023 NWSL playoffs by finishing third-overall in the league standings, the Courage posted a video on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, calling out all of the league's media who doubted their capabilities in preseason.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Courage overcame a bit of adversity after an offseason overhaul of their squad, with nearly an entirely new backline coming into the fray in 2023. They also doubled-down on their campaign, winning the 2023 NWSL Challenge Cup - the first team to ever win in back-to-back seasons.
WHAT NEXT FOR THE COURAGE? They host Gotham FC in the first round of the 2023 playoffs on October 22 and 7 pm ET.