WATCH: Chaos in the NWSL final! Gotham FC field-player Nealy Martin forced to play goalkeeper after stoppage-time red card vs OL Reign

- Midfielder forced to play goalkeeper
- No substitutions left
- Gotham win NWSL final 2-1
WHAT HAPPENED? The central defensive midfielder took on the role of emergency goalkeeper in the 97th minute of the match after starting shotstopper Mandy Haught was sent off for a straight red card offense.
Martin was in net for 90 seconds until the final whistle blew.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gotham won their first-ever NWSL final Saturday evening, with USWNT legend Ali Krieger capping off her incredible career with a championship trophy.
OL Reign, meanwhile, lost superstar Megan Rapinoe to a suspected Achilles injury just three minutes into the match.
WHAT NEXT FOR GOTHAM? Celebrations! The Bats won their first-ever NWSL title and now they get to enjoy the trophy and their offseason.