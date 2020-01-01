Nwakali-less Huesca lose at home to Akapo’s Cadiz

The 22-year-old midfielder was not listed for action as Azulgranas crumbled at home to visiting Yellow Submarine

Kelechi Nwakali failed to make his home debut as he was axed from ’s team that lost 2-0 to Cadiz on Sunday.

The Nigerian, who played a part in Azulgranas’ promotion to the Spanish elite division, was handed his Spanish top-flight debut in their 1-1 draw at on the opening day.

However, he was not considered for selection as they bowed to goals from Alvaro Negredo and Jorge Pombo at Estadio El Alcoraz.

The visitors took the lead 11 minutes into the clash with Negredo slotting into an empty net after goalkeeper Andres Fernandez had fumbled a cross from Alex Fernandez.

Despite boasting of superior ball possession, Michel’s men could not equalise as they lacked ideas when in the opponent’s goal area.

At the beginning of the second-half, Huesca made a triple substitution – bringing on Borja Garcia, Sergio Gomez and Joaquin - but that did not bring about the much-needed reaction.

Seven minutes prior to the end of the game, their aspiration to get at least a draw faded into thin air following Pombo’s effort.

The Spaniard headed past the goalkeeper from close range thanks to a beautiful cross from substitute Filip Malbasic.

Equatorial Guinea international Carlos Akapo was an unused substitute for Alvaro Cervera’s men, who have now won their first game of the 2020-21 season after a miserable start – having bowed 2-0 at home to Osasuna.

"El Cadiz is a well-worked team and they imposed their style on us,” says Huesca manager Michel told the club website after the game.

“We had a lot of the ball but failed to make good use of it. Also, they defended well.

"We could have opted for a more direct game, more duel, but I didn't want to do it, because that's not what we've been working on.

"We came from a good match [against Villareal], but this time we haven't been able to impose ourselves. We will continue to work to see how we can impose that idea of play.”

Following this defeat, Huesca would be hoping to bounce back in their next outing against on Saturday with Nwakali expected to make a return to the team.

On the other hand, Cadiz welcome to the Ramon de Carranza Stadium on Monday with the ambition of securing their second victory in succession.