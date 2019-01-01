Nurnberg vs Paris Saint-Germain: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Thomas Tuchel's side continue their preparations for the new season in Germany, though they will not have Neymar in tow

’s second match of their German tour takes place against on Saturday.

Amid the hullaballoo surrounding Neymar’s happiness – or lack of – at Parc des Princes, Thomas Tuchel’s men cut through Dynamo Dresden 6-1 in their opening pre-season match of the season, with Kylian Mbappe shining with a couple of goals.

On Saturday, they face more 2. opponents in the form of Nurnberg, a team that is eager to bounce back after relegation from the German top flight last season.

Against a glamorous opponent, they will be keen to show what they can do.

Game Nurnberg vs Paris Saint-Germain Date Saturday, July 20 Time 5:30pm BST / 12:30pm ET

In the US, the match can be watched live on beIN Sports and beIN Sports en Espanol. It can be streamed via beIN Sports Connect and Fanatiz USA.

US TV channel Online stream beIN Sports / beIN Sports en Espanol beIN Sports Connect / Fanatiz USA

In the UK, the match will not be broadcast live or available for streaming.

UK TV channel Online stream n/a n/a

Position Nurnberg squad Goalkeepers Mathenia, Lukse, Klandt Defenders Muhl, Margreitter, Sorensen, Handwerker, Nurnberger, Valentini, Sorg, Goden Midfielders Erras, Petrak, Rhein, Jager, Behrens, Fuchs Forwards Kerk, Hack, Medeiros, Dovedan, Ishak, Knoll, Palacios, Lohkemper, Besong, Schleusener

Nurnberg have been hit by a serious injury for winger Virgil Misidjan in training this week. He faces a long recovery period.

Tim Handwerker and Fabian Nurnberger are doubts while Adam Zrelak is out with serious injury.

Nurnberg starting XI: Mathenia, Sorensen, Ishak, Kerk, Hack, Behrens, Jager, Valentini, Muhl, Erras, Petrak.

Subs: Klandt, Goden, Nurnberger, Knoll, Palacios, Sorg, Lukse, Margreitter, Fuchs, Rhein.

Position PSG squad Goalkeepers Areola, Trapp, Innocent, Bulka Defenders Meunier, Kehrer, Kurzawa, Bernat, Nsoki, Soh, Zagre, Bakker, Kouassi, Hemans, Yapi Midfielders Sarabia, Verratti, Herrera, Draxler, Aouchiche, Toufiqui Forwards Mbappe, Jese, Guclu

Neymar was left out of the squad for this match, having failed to report for PSG training when expected at the beginning of pre-season. He will travel with the squad to , however.

On the injury front, only Kevin Rimane is sidelined for the Parisians, though both Presnel Kimpembe and Colin Dagba are building fitness.

Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Edinson Cavani, Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes and Eric Choupo-Moting are all still on holiday after international duty.

Abdou Diallo, signed from Borussia Dortmund, could make his debut.

PSG starting XI: Areola, Meunier, Kehrer, Kurzawa, Bernat, Herrera, Verratti, Draxler, Sarabia, Jese, Mbappe.

Subs: Trapp, Diallo, Nsoki, Kouassi, Mbe Soh, Aouchiche, Guclu, Innocent, Hemans, Toufiqui.

PSG are 2/9 at Bet365 to build on their thumping win against Dresden with another success. Nurnberg are an 11/1 shot, with a draw 5/1.

Paris Saint-Germain have found themselves caught up in a Neymar hurricane this summer, with the champions having finally grown tired of the behaviour of the international forward.

New sporting director Leonardo has come in with a far more hard-line approach than the former man has previously found during his time in and immediately laid down the law when the striker was late back for pre-season, rebuking him publicly.

This set in motion a chain of events that has led to terrific speculation over the player’s future, with no club seemingly capable of prising him away from PSG.

As such, friendly matches are a welcome distraction for Thomas Tuchel and his side, who quietly went about thumping Dynamo Dresden 6-1 in their first warm-up match ahead of the new season.

They will enjoy further respite from the constant Neymar speculation on Saturday when they tackle Nurnberg, though the rumours are only set to be amplified next week when the South American joins up with his side again when they travel to to complete their preparations, then play in the Trophee des Champions against on August 3 in Shenzhen.

Numerous new faces are already evident in the PSG squad, with Pablo Sarabia having debuted against Dresden along with Ander Herrera, while a raft of youngsters are set to be given a chance to impress in this encounter as the club waits for several star names to return from international duty.

Even in a weakened state, Tuchel can still align a formidable unit and will feel he should have enough at his disposal to see off a side relegated from the Bundesliga last season.

“The game against PSG will be a special experience for every single person," midfielder Sebastian Kerk said. “Paris will demand more than anything from us, because of the enormous individual quality.”

Meanwhile, Robin Hack is relishing the chance to play such a team: “In these games you can learn from the best, and that’s what we want,” he said. “This will definitely be another level.”

With over 25,000 tickets already sold, PSG have proven a popular draw, and though this is a friendly, it promises to be played in the atmosphere of a competitive match – a fact both teams will surely welcome.