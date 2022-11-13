'Nunez has got everything' - Milner explains why Liverpool team-mate is 'different' to other Premier League strikers

James Milner was full of praise for team-mate and in-form striker Darwin Nunez, who got on the scoresheet twice in Saturday's win over Southampton.

Nunez scored twice against Southampton

3-1 victory was Milner's 600th PL appearance

Englishman showered praise on Darwin

WHAT HAPPENED? A goal from each side had put the teams level in the opening stages, but Nunez's fourth and fifth of the season in the space of 20 minutes steered the match back in Liverpool's favour, with the Reds holding out for a crucial victory. Speaking after his 600th Premier League appearance, Milner was full of praise for a Uruguayan colleague.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He has settled in pretty quick, to be fair," Milner told Liverpool's official website. "He’s still learning the language but he’s getting it, he has got a great sense of humour and obviously we’ll see more of that I’m sure once his English comes out more. He has got everything so it’s pleasing for him to get the goals.

"Just watching him in training and his attributes, his willingness to work for the team, he is obviously great in the air, a big presence, great strike with both feet, he hits it early, wants to score goals. He is a different type of striker to the other guys up there and that’s obviously great for us as a squad to have these players who all have different attributes."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saturday's victory helped Liverpool leapfrog Chelsea in the battle for top four, after Graham Potter's side crashed to a 1-0 defeat away to Newcastle. Liverpool are now seven points off the Champions League places, with a game in hand held on fourth-placed Tottenham.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Andy Robertson's two assists against Southampton - one of which fell to Nunez for his second - gives the Scot the joint-highest amount of assists in Premier League history (53), equalling fellow countryman and Everton legend Leyton Baines.

WHAT NEXT FOR NUNEZ? Nunez was unsurprisingly included in Diego Alonso's Uruguay squad to feature in Qatar, with their first match coming against South Korea in Group H.