Npfl: Kano Pillars and Akwa United clash postponed due to pitch invasion

The top-of-the-table game at the Sani Abacha Stadium has been moved to Monday morning after the visitors walked off the pitch first

The Nigeria Professional Football League encounter between Kano Pillars and Akwa United was abandoned due to pitch invasion on Sunday evening but it will continue again by 8am on Monday.

The tensed encounter for supremacy in the Nigeria top-flight table was rescheduled after the visitors reportedly walked off the Sani Abacha Stadium in protest for a late goal.

The game had an unusual scenario with fans present in Kano to witness the crucial fixture despite the restriction placed by the Nigeria Football Federation to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

After a goalless first 45 minutes, drama ensued in the closing stages of the match after Kano Pillars had the ball in the back of the net but it was ruled out for offside.

The late goal by the hosts forced fans to invade the pitch, and match officials and the Promise Keepers ran off to the dressing room for safety as well.

Following the long hiatus, Kano Pillars through their social media platform confirmed that the encounter will continue on Monday morning.

The League Management Company are yet to comment on the situation if either of the teams will be charged for the misconduct.

Kano Pillars are second in the NPFL table with 49 points after 27 matches, and they trail Kennedy Boboye's men who sit at the top of the standings by a point.

Before Sunday's showdown, Akwa United coach Kennedy Boboye called on the league management to televise the encounter.

“It is a big match, the two teams are first and second so I expect the game to be on TV, " the former Super Eagles assistant coach said.

Elsewhere in the Nigerian top-flight, Enyimba suffered a 3-1 loss against Katsina United with Super Eagles forward Anayo Iwuala scoring their only goal in the second half after conceding three goals in the first-half.

The People's Elephants are seventh in the league table while Nasarawa United remain third in the league table after a 2-0 home win over Plateau United.

Second half goals from Chinedu Ohanachom and Silas Nwankwo guided the hosts to victory in Lafia on Sunday.