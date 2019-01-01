'Nowhere near impossible' - Rashford on Man Utd's top-four ambitions & how they can start winning again

The England striker is also pleased with Anthony Martial's return to the team following injury and feels they are striking up a decent partnership

Marcus Rashford insists that are still targeting a top-four finish and has suggested what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side need to do to start consistently winning games away from home.

The Red Devils have fallen into the bottom half of the Premier League table after a disappointing start to the 2019-20 season, with their latest defeat coming at Bournemouth.

Rashford acknowledges it will be a "tough" task for the club to finish in the spots come May, but feels a consistent run could change the whole complexion of their campaign.

"It's going to be tough [to get into the top four] but it's nowhere near impossible," he told Sky Sports. "We don't need to focus on any other teams, we play our best football when we focus on ourselves and us improving.

"That's the only way Man Utd play good football and we need to get back to doing that. It can be very simple for us and at the same time, you don't want to make it complicated for yourself.

"The consistency in the performance and the consistency in the games you win are two completely different things.

"Out of 38 league games, you're not going to play well 38 times but just because you don't play well, doesn't mean you can't win the game and that's the thing we can improve on. When we're not quite playing at our best, we can find a way to get over the line.

"If we control the moments when the opposition are on top better, I'm sure in time we will know how to control them, their fans, the tempo that they play at and once we do that, we can start to win consistently."

United have, meanwhile, been significantly boosted by Anthony Martial's recent return to Solskjaer's starting line-up.

Martial suffered a hamstring injury in a 2-1 defeat against at Old Trafford on August 24, which kept him out of action for the best part of two months.

Despite a 1-0 loss at Bournemouth on Saturday, Rashford feels that the Frenchman's return to action will help the team score more goals as the attacking duo look to work on their partnership.

Rashford added: "If you have support as a central striker, it's not bad at all. You can link with people and you can make runs that put you directly in front of the goal so it can be better at times. But sometimes when you're a lone striker and you've not got some support, it can be a tough 90 minutes.

"He [Martial] has been a big miss. As a No.9, it's always easier if you have someone you can work off and get close to and right now, we're having a good period. We've been playing good football but we can definitely score more goals and assist more and that's what we'll be looking at more as a pair."

Rashford also reserved praise for summer signing Daniel James, who has quickly settled into his new surroundings in Manchester to contribute three goals and two assists in 11 Premier League outings.

"Dan [James] as well, he's very effective from the wide position and he can definitely score more goals himself and get a lot of assists for us," he added. "We take it game-by-game and look where we can improve after each match."