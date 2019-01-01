'Now I can go to the beach' - Allegri pleased with 'five marvellous years' at Juventus

The manager's time with the Italian giants is coming to an end and he is seemingly ready for some rest and relaxation

Massimiliano Allegri is looking forward to some rest and relaxation as his time with draws to a close.

The club announced on Friday that the manager would not be returning for next season, with his time at the club having been questioned since the Italian giants were knocked out the by at the quarter-final stage.

Allegri has take Juve to two Champions League finals but, with the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, more was expected from the side in Europe this term.

The decision to move on does not come as a major shock, and while Allegri does not know who will replace him, he is confident that the club will be able to attract another top coach to carry on their legacy.

"The name of the next coach? That I don't know, someone needs to be on the bench, but I don't know who," he told Italian TV programme Striscia La Notizia.

"In any case they will choose a great coach because Juve is a great club."

Allegri has won five Scudetti, four trophies and two Supercoppa Italiana titles during his time in Turin, winning the league in each of his seasons with the club.

And the 51-year-old is proud of what he managed to accomplish in Turin and does not seem to be holding any regrets.

"They were five marvelous years, five years is a lot for me," he said.

"Six months to build a team and then leave like this? What do you mean six months? Five years to build Juventus.

"Life is like this, things come and go."

There is already speculation about where he will end up next, with mentioned as a potential option, but Allegri is ready to kick back and enjoy a bit of time away from the stresses of managing a top team.

"Where will I go? Home!" he said. "Now I can go to the beach a little bit."

Allegri and club president Andrea Agnelli are set to meet the press on Saturday, with Juve having two matches remaining in the season.