Nottingham Forest beat Huddersfield to end 23-year Premier League exile in dramatic Championship play-off final

The wait is over for Steve Cooper's side after they overcame Carlos Corberan's Terriers in an incident-filled encounter in north London

Nottingham Forest have ended a two-decade-plus exile from the top-flight of English football after defeating Huddersfield Town in a dramatic Championship play-off final at Wembley to book their place in next season's Premier League.

Steve Cooper's side overcame Carlos Corberan's Terriers to bring the curtain down on a 23-year absence in front of a racous crowd in north London, with Town defender and Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill's own goal the only finish of the game.

Yet Forest rode their luck to reach the finish line, after Huddersfield saw two penalty shouts in the second half turned down, while goalkeeper Brice Samba was forced off through apparent injury late on.

