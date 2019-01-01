'Nothing is impossible!' - Liverpool astonish with 4-0 Barcelona beatdown
Liverpool made Champions League history as they came back from a 3-0 first-leg deficit to topple Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield and seal their place in the final for the second season running.
Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum were the heroes for Jurgen Klopp's side on a European night that will go down in history on Merseyside, as a double for the Belgian and Dutchman respectively fired them past the Blaugrana.
The remarkable achievement of the hosts saw them out-play their visitors, with the threat of Lionel Messi and company mostly neutralised by a superb all-round performance on the pitch.
There was plenty of reaction to another showpiece trip for Liverpool, who will face either Ajax or Tottenham in Madrid next month.
Alexander-Arnold, 20 years old. People will tell me it’s bad defending, I’m telling you it’s pure intelligence and vision.— Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) May 7, 2019
Liverpool magnificent. There are times when normal club loyalties don’t apply and all a genuine football supporter can do is marvel and applaud— Robert Peston (@Peston) May 7, 2019
Greatest night ever at Anfield! #LIVBAR @ChampionsLeague— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) May 7, 2019
I cranked the volume up at home watching these scenes. Goosebumps. Pissed Barca lost but hats off to Liverpool for that performance & the #YNWA at the end. Magical night at Anfield. One for the ages. 👏 pic.twitter.com/RFc7ItHKmW— Alejandro Bedoya (@AleBedoya17) May 7, 2019
Liverpool have not conceded a goal at Anfield in the Champions League since Kylian Mbappe scored in September 2018.— DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) May 7, 2019
