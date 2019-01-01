‘Nothing can describe this feeling!’ – Twitter reacts as Kenya stage comeback to stun Tanzania

The Harambee Stars came from behind to beat Tanzania 3-2 in their second match and will now face Senegal in a Group C decider

pulled off one of the great comebacks in their history to dim 3-2 in a Group C match at the finals on Thursday.

The Harambee Stars needed goals from Michael Olunga, who grabbed a brace, and Johanna Omollo to beat their East African neighbours 3-2 in the entertaining derby played at the 30 June Stadium.

The Taifa Stars had taken a deserved lead courtesy of Simon Msuva after Kenyan goalkeeper Patrick Matasi had parried a Mbwana Samatta shot back into the danger area, before Kenya moved level courtesy of Olunga’s bicycle-kick from inside the box.

Kenya were level for less than two minutes as Samatta capitalised on a mix up in the Kenyan defence to put Tanzania 2-1 ahead shortly before half-time.



After the break Omollo brought Harambee Stars level yet again and then Olunga sealed the historic win in the 80th minute with a well drilled left-footed shot which beat custodian Aishi Manula,going in off the post.

Below is how Kenyans reacted to the win that revived their hopes of making it to the last 16 of the competition for the first time history.

What a splendid performance #HarambeeStars coupled with great composure coming from behind twice to deservedly win the game. Bravo! Kenyans are firmly rooting for you. All the best as you continue striving to qualify for the #AFCON2019 round of 16. Hongera pic.twitter.com/gOJ3FyBogJ — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) June 27, 2019

Congratulations #HarambeeStars for the hard-fought victory against our good neighbours Tanzania and well done Michael Olunga for winning man of the match in this encounter. Let's now focus on our next match against . #KenyaVsTanzania #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/wjRMGfgyts — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) June 27, 2019

How one Harambee Stars fan covered each goal with lyrics #KenyaVsTanzania #KENTAN pic.twitter.com/C70a6wgBGK — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) June 27, 2019

Hearty congratulations to #HarambeeStars for beating Tanzania 3-2 and putting Kenya in contention for qualifying for the round of 16 at the #AFCON2019. All the best as you prepare for the Senegal decider. Well in. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) June 27, 2019

Congratulations Harambee stars 🇰🇪 pic.twitter.com/OgjDxDQ0rk — Tuyisenge Jacques (@Tuyisenge250) June 27, 2019

Congratulations Harambee stars for making us proud. With a little faith and determination you can beat Senegal and make history. Believe in yourselves folks because we believe in you. @VictorWanyama @OgadaOlunga — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) June 27, 2019

"Congratulations #HarambeeStars for your resilience and a game well played, we are so proud of you for flying the Kenyan flag high in #AFCON2019. As you prepare for your next match remember we are all behind you and we trust you will continue to excel." ~ President Uhuru Kenyatta — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) June 28, 2019

For the motherland 🇰🇪 .

Thank you for believing and cheering us on today🙏#HarambeeStars pic.twitter.com/mZmsNtStUc — Erick Marcelo ouma (@marcelo_ouma) June 27, 2019

Joseph Okumu. You got to give it to him. Marcelo was superb. Wanyama played as the captsin he is. Eric Johanna with a good cameo role. @OgadaOlunga capped it.



Sleeping a happy Kenyan #HarambeeStars #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/cQP7ND4UVn — Oguda (@zaxoguda) June 27, 2019

Tanzanian govt used a whole state function to say how Taifa Stars will beat Harambee Stars blue black... our boys overturned the tables. They did it so hard for Tz to smile. Yes, bring on Senegal now, not tomorrow. Kwani Mane is who? — Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) June 27, 2019

#HarambeeStars have done it.

We've done it

Thank you Olunga,

Thank you baba (raila) for inspiring the boys.#KenyaVsTanzania pic.twitter.com/IeN6X1LrAc — The Mnur Feruz (@Mnurferuz) June 27, 2019

Great fight to our brothers @taifastars for a good fight in the spirit of #EACommunity tuendelee kujenga jumuiya yetu. Congratulations to @Harambeestars for winning 3-2 you have done Kenyans proud #Tunaweza @AFCON2019 #TwendeKazi @AFCONikoKBC pic.twitter.com/CkPHO0V8yb — AMB.(Dr.) Amina C. Mohamed (@AMB_A_Mohammed) June 27, 2019

Well done Harambee Stars. Kenya stands firmly behind you in your quest for the ultimate victory. #TeamKenya #TwendeKazike #AFCON19 #KENTAN — Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) June 27, 2019

Congratulations #HarambeeStars on your win in #KenyaVsTanzania match, kudos @OgadaOlunga for opening your #AFCON2019 account, first two of many to come. Leader @VictorWanyama on to the next one pic.twitter.com/YSqIIxk3j7 — chezaSports (@chezaSports) June 27, 2019