'We are not panicking' – USWNT star Lynn Williams sends out ‘exciting’ message ahead of last 16 clash with Sweden at Women's World Cup

Lynn Williams insists the USWNT are “not panicking” at the Women’s World Cup, with there more cause for excitement inside their star-studded squad.

Defending champions into the knockout rounds

Limped through the group stage

Belief that there is more to come from them

WHAT HAPPENED? The reigning champions have made a slow start to the defence of their global crown, with Vlatko Andonovski’s side limping their way into the last-16 courtesy of a runners-up finish in their group. Questions have been asked of antics on and off the field in the U.S. camp, but those charged with the task of generating positive results are turning a deaf ear to the outside “noise”. Williams claims to see plenty of cause for optimism, with critics being ignored as the all-conquering Americans look to start making their way through the gears.

WHAT THEY SAID: Williams, with 54 caps to her name, has said of the mindset inside the USWNT camp: “We are not panicking. I think that we haven’t played our best soccer yet, which is the most exciting part for us.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The U.S. won their opening game at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, as Vietnam were seen off 3-0, but they were then held to a 1-1 draw by the Netherlands and a goalless stalemate with Portugal – with only the width of a post preventing them from conceding late against the Portuguese and bowing out of the competition.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? The USWNT are now readying themselves for a meeting with Sweden in the last-16, while the likes of Norway, Japan and Spain sit on their side of the draw.